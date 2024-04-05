Next Article

Du Plessis has returned with 489 runs vs RR (Source: X/@IPL)

Faf du Plessis vs RR in IPL: Decoding the stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:37 pm Apr 05, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will cross swords in Match 19 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 6. Having lost three of their four games, RCB are under the pump and would be raring to get a win. Skipper Faf du Plessis needs to lead the team from the front. Let's decode his stats against RR.

Du Plessis vs RR

Close to 500 runs versus RR

Across 15 outings against the Royals, du Plessis has returned with 489 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.60 and 131.80, respectively. The tally includes four half-centuries with 73 being his best score in this regard. Notably, du Plessis scored match-winning fifties in both his outings versus the Royals last season. He would be raring to replicate his heroics.

2023 campaign

Twin fifties in 2023

RCB and RR's maiden meeting last season saw the Challengers compile 189/9 while batting first in Bengaluru as opener du Plessis starred with a 39-ball 62. The two sides then met in Jaipur as the RCB opener made a well-compiled 44-ball 55 on a tricky wicket. RCB posted 171/5 while batting first before bundling out the Royals for 59.

Battles

Numbers versus key RR bowlers

As per ESPNcricinfo, du Plessis has fallen to Trent Boult thrice across 12 IPL meetings, managing 88 runs off 80 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once across eight IPL meetings, conceding just 66 runs off 62 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal has also troubled du Plessis in IPL, having conceded just 38 runs off 44 balls against him (2 dismissals in 11 meetings).

Numbers

A poor start to the season

Du Plessis has made a poor start to the season, having managed scores worth 35, 3, 8, and 19 in his first four outings. Overall, he boasts 4,198 IPL runs at an average and strike rate of 36.18 and 134.12, respectively. The tally includes 33 fifties. 1,263 of his IPL runs have come for RCB at 39.46 (SR: 141.75).