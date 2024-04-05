Next Article

Uthappa represented as many as six teams in the IPL

Robin Uthappa: Decoding his match-winning knocks in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:16 pm Apr 05, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa enjoyed a stellar career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Karnataka star was known for his flexibility as he operated at several positions and enjoyed impressive returns. He represented as many as six teams in the IPL before retiring from Indian cricket in 2022. Here we revisit his best IPL knocks.

#1

88 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2022

Uthappa's highest IPL score came in his last season, in 2022. Opening for Chennai Super Kings, he put up a batting exhibition against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium. While the dasher was a bit watchful early on, Uthappa unleashed mayhem after getting settled. He scored 88 off 50 balls as CSK compiled 216/4 and subsequently won by 23 runs.

#2

87 vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Uthappa helped Kolkata Knight Riders chase down 183 against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Pune game. Batting at number three, he unleashed an onslaught as none of the RPSG bowlers looked effective against him. He added 158 runs with skipper Gautam Gambhir. Uthappa made 87 off just 47 deliveries as KKR crossed the line with 11 balls to spare.

#3

83 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2014

Uthappa bagged the orange cap in IPL 2014 for scoring 660 runs. One of his finest knocks that season came against RCB in Kolkata. The KKR opener backed his attacking game and made a mockery of the RCB bowlers. He gathered runs all over the park as he made an unbeaten 51-ball 83. KKR compiled 195/4 and eventually won by 30 runs.

#4

68 vs CSK, 2010

Uthappa was sensational in the middle-order for RCB in IPL 2010. He demolished the CSK bowlers that year in the Bengaluru match. Batting at number four, Uthappa went for the big hits straightaway as there was a surge in the scoring rate. CSK bowlers had no place to hide as Uthappa's unbeaten 38-ball 68 helped RCB post 171/5. They subsequently won by 35 runs.