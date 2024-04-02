Next Article

The star batter ended up scoring 56 off 74 balls

Angelo Mathews registers his fourth 50-plus score versus Bangladesh (Tests)

What's the story Veteran Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews scored a fine half-century in the third innings of the ongoing second and final Test versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. He batted well despite the continuous fall of wickets at the other end. The star batter ended up scoring 56 off 74 balls with the help of five fours. This was his fourth 50-plus score against Bangladesh in Tests.

A fine effort from Mathews

Mathews, who made 23 in SL's first innings, arrived to bat after the fall of two quick wickets in the final session of Day 3. He added 45 runs with Nishan Madushka (34) to take his side past 50. Mathews returned unbeaten on 39. The veteran continued to bat well on Day 3 morning and completed his fifty. He was dismissed soon after.

Here are his numbers

This was Mathews's second Test fifty against Bangladesh as the tally also includes two tons. He now owns 720 runs across 10 Tests against them at 55.38. This was overall his 42nd Test half-century as he has raced to 7,608 runs in 109 Tests at an average of 45.55 (100s: 3). He is SL's third-highest run-getter in Test cricket.

How has the match proceeded?

SL compiled 531/10 while batting first as six of their top-seven batters scored fifties. Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), and Kamindu Mendis (92*) were the major contributors. The Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team. As SL declared their second innings at 157/7, Bangladesh have been set a 511-run target.