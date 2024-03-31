Next Article

Shikhar Dhawan scored 70 versus Lucknow Super Giants (Photo credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

IPL: Shikhar Dhawan hammers 70 versus LSG in losing cause

By Rajdeep Saha 12:47 am Mar 31, 202412:47 am

What's the story Shikhar Dhawan scored 70 versus Lucknow Super Giants in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Saturday. Chasing 200, Punjab Kings skipper Dhawan and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow provided the side with a perfect start (102 runs). LSG found their way back as the asking rate increased. Dhawan fell at a crucial juncture, seeing his side lose the contest.

Knock

Dhawan struggles after reaching his fifty

Dhawan scored just eight runs from the first 10 balls he faced before picking up pace. He smashed 47 runs from the next 25 deliveries. However, LSG kept him quiet since his fifty. He managed just 15 runs from the last 15 balls. Wickets fell at the other end as Dhawan too felt the pressure. Dhawan fell to Mohsin Khan in the 17th over.

Runs

51st IPL fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan's 70 from 50 balls had seven fours and three sixes. His strike rate was 140. Dhawan has raced to 6,754 runs at 35.54. He owns 51 fifties and two centuries. In 28 matches for the Kings, Dhawan has 970 runs at 40.41. He surpassed Yuvraj Singh's tally for Punjab (959 runs). Dhawan hit his maiden fifty versus LSG.

Sixes

Dhawan completes 150 sixes in IPL

Earlier in his knock, Dhawan got to 150 IPL sixes with his first maximum. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhawan became the 17th batter to complete 150 maximums in the marquee tournament. Overall in 20 overs cricket, Dhawan owns 225 sixes. Playing his 331st match, he owns 9,712 runs at 33.03. He owns 69 fifties and two tons. 1,759 of his runs have come for India.

Information

102-run stand alongside Bairstow

Dhawan and Bairstow's 102-run stand is Punjab's maiden century-plus stand against LSG in the IPL (any wicket). It was also Punjab's 12th century-plus stand for the opening wicket overall. Bairstow played his part for PBKS with a 29-ball 42.