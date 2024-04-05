Next Article

Michael Hussey: Decoding his match-winning knocks for CSK in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:27 am Apr 05, 202411:27 am

What's the story Nicknamed as Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey is among the finest batters to have played for Australia. His understanding of the game, composed mind, and ability to shine in tough circumstances made him one of a kind. He also made a significant mark for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here we revisit his top knocks for the franchise.

#1

Century on IPL debut, 2008

It was CSK's first-ever IPL fixture and they posted a mammoth 240/5 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali. Hussey, who batted at number three, starred for them as he attacked the bowlers from the outset and scored runs for fun. He scored 116 off just 54 balls, having smoked nine sixes during his stay. CSK eventually won by 33 runs.

#2

95 vs KKR, 2013

Hussey was at his best in the 2013 season as he bagged the orange cap for scoring 733 runs. His highest score that season was recorded against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. The opener put up a batting exhibition as KKR bowlers had no place to hide. Though Hussey missed out on a ton, his 59-ball 95 was instrumental to CSK's 14-run triumph.

#3

88 vs RR, 2013

Another Michael Hussey special in IPL 2013 came against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. Chasing 186, CSK lost Murali Vijay early. However, Hussey joined forces with Suresh Raina as the two southpaws tormented RR bowlers with a 90-run stand. The Australian continued to bat well following Raina's departure and ended up scoring a 51-ball 88. CSK crossed the line on the penultimate delivery.

#4

86* vs KXIP, 2013

The Mohali track seemed tricky for batting as KXIP were folded for 138 in the 2013 clash against CSK. However, that was not the case when Hussey batted. The southpaw didn't have much trouble as he scored runs at a swift pace. He scored an unbeaten 86 off 53 balls as the Super Kings recorded a 10-wicket triumph.