KL Rahul started his IPL journey with RCB

KL Rahul averages nearly 70 against RCB in IPL: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:00 am Apr 02, 202409:00 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both RCB and LSG have won a game so far. KL Rahul, who will lead the Super Giants, started his IPL journey in Bengaluru (2013). The local boy averages nearly 70 against his former side in the IPL.

His stellar stats against RCB

Rahul, who made his IPL debut over a decade ago, fancies facing the Royal Challengers. He owns 628 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.03 against them in the cash-rich league. His average of 69.77 against RCB is the best among batters with over 400 runs in this regard. Rahul has four 50+ scores against RCB (one century).

Highest individual score in IPL among Indians

Rahul holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. Interestingly, he achieved this feat against RCB in 2020. Rahul, leading the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), smashed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls in Dubai to script history. His blistering knock included 14 fours and 7 sixes. Punjab later won the match by 97 runs.

Rahul spent two seasons with RCB

Rahul started his IPL journey in Bengaluru. He featured for RCB in his debut season (2013), having played five games. Sunrisers Hyderabad then signed him ahead of the 2014 season. However, two poor seasons led to his return to the Royal Challengers (2016). He averaged 44.11 in 2016 before missing the 2017 season due to injury. Rahul was then signed by PBKS in 2018.

Rahul's numbers at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Rahul has played 16 IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as of now. He has scored 362 runs in these games at an average of 36.20. Rahul's strike rate in this regard reads 137.64.

IPL 2024: How Rahul has fared so far

Rahul, who currently leads LSG, started his IPL 2024 campaign with a half-century. He smashed 58 against Rajasthan Royals, albeit in a losing cause. The LSG skipper scored 15(9) against PBKS in their previous encounter. He came in as an impact player, with Nicholas Pooran leading the side. Rahul would now like to stamp his authority in Bengaluru.

A look at his IPL numbers

Rahul has racked up 4,236 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 134.48 in the IPL. His tally includes 34 fifties and four tons. Rahul's average of 46.55 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 IPL runs. Rahul had a golden period in the cash-rich league from 2018 to 2022. He smashed over 500 runs in each of these seasons.