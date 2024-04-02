Next Article

IPL 2024: Akash Madhwal's three-fer against RR goes in vain

By Parth Dhall 12:39 am Apr 02, 202412:39 am

What's the story Mumbai Indian pacer Akash Madhwal bowled a terrific spell against Rajasthan Royals in Match 14 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede Stadium. Although he took a three-wicket haul, the Royals went on to chase 126 in 15.3 overs. As a result, the hosts lost their third match on the trot. They are yet to open their account.

Madhwal concedes just 20 runs

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on (10/1), but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler did well to propel them past 40. Madhwal, who came in as a first-change bowler, dismissed Samson and Buttler in back-to-back overs. This brought RR down to 48/3. Ravichandran Ashwin then added a 40-run stand with Riyan Parag before falling to Madhwal. The right-arm seamer conceded 20 runs in four overs.

Madhwal off to a fine start

Madhwal made his IPL debut last year after MI bought him for Rs. 20 lakh. He starred in their campaign, taking 14 wickets at 15.64. Madhwal now has 17 wickets, the joint second-most wickets by an Indian in their first nine IPL matches.

Best figures in IPL playoffs

Akash holds the record for registering the best bowling figures in the IPL playoffs. He attained the feat as MI outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Akash became the first-ever player to take a fifer in the IPL playoffs. He conceded just five runs in 3.3 overs.

A look at match summary

MI lost their top four (20/4) inside the Powerplay after electing to bat. Trent Boult struck as Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis recorded golden ducks. Although Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took MI past 75, Yuzvendra Chahal's three-fer restricted them to 125/9. RR too lost their top three for just 48 runs. Madhwal scalped three wickets, but Riyan Parag completed their chase.