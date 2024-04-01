Next Article

Riyan Parag slammed his second fifty of IPL 2024 (Image source: X/@rajasthanroyals)

IPL 2024: Riyan Parag smashes half-century in second successive match

By Parth Dhall 11:43 pm Apr 01, 202411:43 pm

What's the story Riyan Parag played another match-winning knock for Rajasthan Royals, this time against Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of the 2024 Indian Premier League season at Wankhede Stadium. Riyan smashed an unbeaten 54 as the Royals chased down 126 in 15.3 overs. The right-hander steadied RR's ship after they were down to 48/3 in the chase. He smashed a half-century in his second consecutive match.

Knock

A match-winning knock from Riyan

Riyan came to the middle after RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson with 42 runs on the board. Riyan, who was exposed to the pitch, soon lost Jos Buttler. He then added 40 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin before the latter departed. Riyan saved RR from collapse and got them home alongside Shubham Dubey. He smashed a 39-ball 54* (5 fours and 3 sixes).

Information

Three 40+ scores in IPL 2024

Riyan has been in sublime form in the ongoing IPL season. He smashed 43 against Lucknow Super Giants in RR's opener. Riyan followed it up with an unbeaten 84 against Delhi Capitals. Riyan now has 181 runs from three games.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Riyan, who featured in India's 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, made his IPL debut in 2019. The promising middle-order batter has racked up 781 runs from 57 matches at 29.55 ever since. He owns a strike rate of 130.82. After a poor IPL season (2022), Riyan has bounced back with a bang. He was dropped from the RR squad last season.

Match

Here is the match summary

MI lost their top four (20/4) inside the Powerplay after they elected to bat. Trent Boult struck as Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis recorded golden ducks. Although Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took MI past 75, Yuzvendra Chahal's three-fer restricted them to 125/9. RR too lost their top three for just 48 runs. Madhwal scalped three wickets, but Riyan completed their chase.