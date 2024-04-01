Next Article

Tendulkar retired with 2,334 IPL runs

Sachin Tendulkar: Decoding his best knocks for MI in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:26 am Apr 01, 202411:26 am

What's the story Sachin Tendulkar left the cricket field with a ton of runs, records, and memories. He smashed the best of bowling line-ups and played numerous match-winning knocks. The batting talisman was also brilliant for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tendulkar retired with 2,334 IPL runs at 33.83 with the help of 13 fifties and a ton. Let's revisit his best IPL knocks.

#5

Tendulkar floors KKR, 2009

Tendulkar gave the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers a tough time in the 2009 match in Gqeberha. He made great utilization of the powerplay overs as MI completed 50 runs inside the powerplay. Skipper Tendulkar went on to score a 45-ball 68 as MI compiled 187/6 in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders were folded for 95 in reply.

#4

Tendulkar's match-winning effort versus CSK, 2010

Chasing a stiff 181 in the 2010 Brabourne game against the Chennai Super Kings, MI were off to a flier with Shikhar Dhawan and Tendulkar adding 92 runs for the opening wicket. Though the MI skipper anchored the innings, he also garnered runs at a swift pace. He departed after scoring a 52-ball 72 as MI won by five wickets.

#3

Another brilliant show against CSK, 2012

Tendulkar toiled the CSK bowlers in the 2012 game at the Wankhede Stadium as well. Chasing 174, Tendulkar attacked from the outset as the scoring rate remained under control throughout the innings. He added 126 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. Tendulkar fell to Ravichandran Ashwin but not before scoring a 44-ball 74. MI, meanwhile, crossed the line on the final ball.

#2

Tendulkar's brilliance versus RR, 2010

Tendulkar tormented the Rajasthan Royals bowlers in the 2010 Jaipur match. The veteran rescued MI after the loss of two quick wickets. He put up a batting exhibition and scored runs all over the park. He returned unbeaten, having scored 89 off just 59 balls. The Royals were restricted to 137/8 while chasing 175.

#1

Hundred versus KTK, 2011

Tendulkar's solitary hundred in T20 cricket came against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 2011 IPL. The MI captain was destructive that day as the KTK bowlers found no place to hide. Tendulkar completed his hundred on the last ball of the MI innings. He scored an unbeaten 66-ball 100. However, MI lost the game by eight wickets.