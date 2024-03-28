Next Article

Sunil Narine was brilliant in KKR's opener vs SRH (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

How has Sunil Narine performed vs RCB in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:38 pm Mar 28, 202410:38 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders ace Sunil Narine will be aiming to keep the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters quiet in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. Narine started his IPL 2024 season on a sound note versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a high-scoring affair at Eden Gardens, Narine dished out figures worth 1/19. RCB will be wary of the spinner.

Vs RCB

Narine averages 20.04 versus RCB

Having made his IPL debut in 2012, Narine has gone on to feature in 19 matches for KKR against RCB. As per ESPNcricinfo, the West Indian has claimed 23 scalps against the Challengers at 20.04. He owns an economy rate of 6.40. Notably, Narine has claimed three four-wicket hauls versus RCB with the best performance of 4/20.

Match-ups

Narine's performance against top RCB batters

Across 15 innings, RCB ace Virat Kohli has racked up 106 runs from 106 balls against Narine. He has got Kohli out on four occasions. Kohli averages 26.50 against Narine. Notably, Kohli has managed to smash just a single six. Across nine innings, Faf du Plessis has scored 37 runs from 46 balls. Narine once dismissed du Plessis.

Information

Narine can curb Maxwell show at Chinnaswamy

RCB's Glenn Maxwell could be the trump card for the hosts with his finesse in playing the big shots. However, Narine can curb Maxwell's progression. Maxwell has scored 59 runs from 59 balls against Narine. The Aussie has been dismissed thrice.

Numbers

Decoding Narine's IPL and T20 stats

Narine has featured in 163 IPL matches to date, picking up 164 scalps at 25.74. His economy rate is a sound 6.72. The legendary spinner owns seven four-wicket hauls and one fifer. Interestingly, Narine picked up 20-plus wickets in his first three IPL seasons (2012-14). Overall, the right-arm spinner has claimed 536 wickets in T20s at 21.47.