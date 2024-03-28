Next Article

Riyan Parag has smashed his highest IPL score (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024, Riyan Parag floors DC with 84*-run knock: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:44 pm Mar 28, 202409:44 pm

What's the story Riyan Parag showcased his brilliance in an unbeaten 84-run knock against the Delhi Capitals in match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Thursday in Jaipur. Parag helped RR recover, who were 58/3 after 10 overs to 185/5. He belted Anrich Nortje for 25 runs in the final over. This was Parag's best IPL knock. Here are the details.

Nice build-up from Parag

Parag walked in when RR were 30/2. Soon after, the side lost Jos Buttler (36/3). Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin then built the innings. Ashwin was more of an aggressor in the 54-run stand. Parag, who was batting on 26 from 26 balls, broke loose in the 15th over, attacking Khaleel Ahmed. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav were dispatched next as runs came flowing.

Nortje was punished in the 20th over

Nortje started the 20th over by giving away two fours before Parag lodged the fast bowler for a six. The fourth ball was dispatched for another four before a short ball was smashed for a six over deep midwicket. A single followed thereafter.

Third IPL fifty from Parag's blade

Parag's 84* was laced with seven fours and six maximums (SR: 186.87). He made his IPL debut in 2019. Since then, the promising middle order batter has racked up 727 runs from 56 matches at 19.13. He owns a strike rate of 130.29. Parag has slammed three IPL fifties to date with the 84* now being his best score.

Here are the unique stats

As mentioned, Parag scored 26 runs from the first 26 balls he faced at a strike rate of 100. However, the next 19 balls saw the youngster score 58 runs. His strike rate was 305. Parag finally got going versus DC, having managed just 75 runs against them in the previous seven innings. In overs 16-20, RR scored 77/1 at 15.40 run rate.

Parag shines on his 100th T20 appearance

22-year-old Parag is featuring in his 100th T20 match. He has raced to 2,170 runs at an average of over 30. He owns 19 fifties. This is now his best T20 score as well, beating the previous best of an unbeaten 77.