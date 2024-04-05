Next Article

Kohli is the leading run-getter of the ongoing season (Source: X/IPL)

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:38 am Apr 05, 202410:38 am

What's the story Match 19 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) would see the battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. RCB have struggled big time this season, having lost three of their four games. Faf du Plessis's team must resolve their issues sooner than later. Meanwhile, the Royals have clinched all their three fixtures so far. Here we decode the probable player battles.

#1

Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult

Trent Boult dismissed three batters for golden ducks in his last outing against Mumbai Indians. The New Zealand pacer even trapped Virat Kohli for a golden duck last season. However, Boult has not dismissed Kohli on any other occasion in IPL. They have met eight times. Kohli has scored 60 runs in this battle at a decent strike rate of 127.65.

#2

Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The middle overs of RCB's innings can see Glenn Maxwell battling it out against Yuzvendra Chahal. While the leg-spinner has dismissed Maxwell thrice in nine IPL innings, the latter has a strike rate of 141.30 in this battle. Maxwell, who has struggled for runs this season, has fallen prey to spin twice. Meanwhile, Chahal has claimed six wickets across three games so far.

#3

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mohammed Siraj

The dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal has also not made his bat talk much this season. He would want to break the deadlock against RCB. Mohammed Siraj can pose a challenge against him with the new ball. The southpaw has done decently against Siraj in the past, accumulating 34 runs off 27 balls while being dismissed once.

#4

Riyan Parag vs Yash Dayal

Riyan Parag has been instrumental to RR's success this season as he has now played three significant knocks on the trot. The RR dasher can face Yash Dayal in the slog overs. The left-arm seamer has a decent economy rate of 9 in the last four overs this season. Parag, meanwhile, has compiled 181 runs at a strike rate of 160.18 in IPL 2024.

Details

Key details about the match

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this duel on April 6 (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. Both pacers and spinners can cash in here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.