IPL 2024: Can struggling RCB bounce back against high-flying RR?

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:22 am Apr 05, 202410:22 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be desperate for a win as they meet the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in Match 19 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. As RCB have lost three of their four games, Faf du Plessis's men must resolve their issues sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, the Royals have emerged winners in all their three fixtures so far. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report and details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this duel on April 6 (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. Both pacers and spinners can cash in here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

A look at head-to-head record

Both teams have been a part of some thrillers in the past. They have faced each other a total of 30 times and there is not much to separate the two teams. Still, RCB are slightly ahead with 15 wins in comparison to RR's 12 victories. Three matches were inconclusive. Notably, RCB defeated RR twice in the league stage last season.

Can RCB bounce back?

RCB have lacked in several areas, as besides Virat Kohli, none of their top-order batters have been among runs. Their bowling attack has also been fragile. RR, on the other hand, have been a balanced unit with key contributions coming in from several departments. Moreover, RR have won both their home games so far this season.

Probable XIs and impact subs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact player: Shubham Dubey. RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal. Impact player: Mahipal Lomror.

Here are the key performers

With 203 runs at a strike rate of 140.97, Kohli is the leading run-getter of the ongoing season. RR's Riyan Parag trails him, having compiled 181 runs at a strike rate of 160.18. Trent Boult's tally of 46 powerplay wickets in IPL is the most for any bowler since 2020. Mohammed Siraj has taken 27 powerplay wickets in this period (IPL).

