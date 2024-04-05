Next Article

Cole Palmer's hat-trick sees Chelsea stun Manchester United 4-3: Stats

What's the story Manchester United conceded two stunning late goals to lose 4-3 against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were 3-2 down after 97 minutes before two goals from hat-trick hero Cole Palmer handed Chelsea a stunning win. The Blues were 2-0 up as United fought back to make it 3-2 but went on to suffer a telling loss in an open contest.

First half

2-2 in the first half

United saw Conor Gallagher score an early goal in the fourth minute as he was left unmarked on the edge of the box after a deflection from Raphael Varane. Antony then conceded a foul after tracking back in as Palmer smashed home a penalty. Moises Caicedo's giveaway handed Alejandro Garnacho a goal back before Bruno Fernandes made it 2-2. Gallagher crashed the post thereafter.

Second half

What happened in the second half?

Nicolas Jackson forced Andre Onana to make a super save in the 53rd minute with a first meaningful attack. Palmer called on Onana to make another save as the United goalkeeper parried the ball over. Garnacho handed United a 3-2 lead in the 67th minute after a wonderful cross from Antony. Diogo Dalot then conceded a late penalty before Palmer added one more.

Injuries mount up for United

Varane was taken off at half-time as he appeared in discomfort. Against Brentford too, the Frenchman was subbed off after 45 minutes. Jonny Evans, who replaced Varane, suffered an injury after just 20 minutes on the pitch.

Palmer

Palmer continues to excel for the Blues

Palmer has been Chelsea's best player this season. He has indeed been a superb signing for Chelsea from champions Manchester City. Palmer has 16 goals and eight assists in the ongoing Premier League season, taking his goal involvement to 24. In 36 matches for Chelsea across competitions, the England youngster has scored 19 goals (A12). He also scored twice for City earlier this campaign.

Palmer clocked this record for Chelsea

As per Opta, Palmer is the first player to score eight penalties for Chelsea in a single Premier League campaign since Jorginho in 2020-21 (7). Only Frank Lampard (10 in 2009-10) netted more from the spot for Chelsea in a single season in the competition.

Gallagher

Gallagher scores after three minutes and 38 seconds

Gallagher scored his third Premier League goal of the season (A5). In 63 league games for the Blues, he owns six goals. Across all competitions, Gallagher owns 8 goals in 85 matches. Gallagher's opener in 3 minutes and 38 seconds was Chelsea's earliest Premier League goal against Manchester United since Pedro's strike after 30 seconds in October 2016.

Fernandes

49th Premier League goal for Fernandes

Making his 153rd Premier League appearance, Manchester United skipper Fernandes raced to 49 goals in addition to 39 assists. In the 2023-24 season, Fernandes has been involved in 11 goals (G5 A6). Overall, the Portuguese international owns 73 goals in 225 appearances for the club, including nine in 40 matches this season.

Opta stats

Chelsea claim massive win over United

After going 12 matches winless against Manchester United in the Premier League, Chelsea claimed their maiden win (D7 L5). Before this defeat, United were unbeaten in their last five league matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L1). Chelsea have won a Premier League game against Manchester United for the first time since November 2017.

Garnacho

Garnacho joins Michael Owen

Garnacho has scored three braces in the Premier League for Manchester United this season. He has become the first teenager to score 2+ goals in three Premier League games in a season since Michael Owen in 1998-99. Garnacho has now scored more Premier League goals than any other teenager so far this season (G7 A3).

Match stats and points table

Chelsea made 28 attempts to United's 19 and also managed more shots on target at 10-5. The Blues dominated possession (57%) and had an 85% pass accuracy. Chelsea also earned 12 corner kicks. United suffered their 12th defeat this season and remain sixth, failing to close in on Aston Villa and Tottenham. Chelsea are 10th with 43 points and have a game in hand.

Do you know?

Palmer aged 21 years and 334 days, became the 200th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick and is also the 3rd-youngest to score three goals in a match versus United in the competition.