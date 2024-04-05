Next Article

Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap in IPL 2008

IPL: A look at match-winning knocks of Shaun Marsh

By Parth Dhall 02:33 am Apr 05, 202402:33 am

What's the story Australian batter Shaun Marsh hogged the limelight in the inaugural Indian Premier League edition (2008). Marsh, who played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), played some incredible knocks throughout the tournament. He eventually became the first player to win the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs from 11 matches at 68.44. Have a look at his match-winning knocks in the cash-rich league.

#1

84* vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2008

Marsh went after bowlers in his first-ever IPL match. He smashed an unbeaten 84 off 62 balls (11 fours and 1 six) against Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. As a result, PBKS comfortably chased down 165 in 18.5 overs. Marsh took Punjab to victory along with Mahela Jayawardene (45*) after they were reduced to 86/3.

#2

74* vs RCB, IPL 2008

A few days later, Marsh helped Punjab hand Royal Challengers Bangalore a one-sided defeat. The Royal Challengers crawled their way to 143/8 in 20 overs. Sreesanth took three wickets for Punjab. Marsh made the chase one-sided by smashing a 51-ball 74*. The knock was studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes. Punjab won by nine wickets in the 16th over.

#3

115 vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2008

The only IPL century of Marsh's career came in the inaugural season. He smashed a 69-ball 115 (11 fours and 7 sixes), powered Punjab to 221/3 against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh shared a 133-run opening partnership with James Hopes (51), while Yuvraj Singh added the finishing touch. Punjab later restricted the Royals to 180/7 and won the match by 41 runs.

#4

81 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2008

Punjab claimed one of their greatest IPL wins in 2008, against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 190, MI were cruising at 127/2 before the Punjab bowlers triggered a collapse. Punjab eventually won by a run, with Yuvraj's attempt to run out Vikrant Yeligati making waves. Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant 56-ball 81 (7 fours and 4 sixes).