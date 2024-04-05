Next Article

Liverpool beat last-placed Sheffield United 3-1 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool beat Sheffield United, go two points clear of Arsenal

By Rajdeep Saha 02:16 am Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Liverpool return to the summit of the Premier League 2023-24 season with a 3-1 win against Sheffield United. The Reds went into half-time with a goal from Darwin Nunez after a howler from Sheffield United's goalkeeper Ivo Grbic. Liverpool saw the Blades equalize in the second half from Conor Bradley's own goal. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scored thereafter for the Reds.

Nunez

Nunez has been involved in 30 goals this season

Making his 57th Premier League appearance, Nunez scored his 20th goal (A10). In the ongoing season, Nunez has 11 goals in addition to seven assists. Nunez now has 30 goals involvement this season in all competitions (G18 A12). As per Opta, Nunez has been involved in 15 goals for Liverpool in all competitions in 2024, the most of any Premier League player (G10 A5).

Mac Allister

Mac Allister continues to shine for the Reds

Making his 123rd Premier League appearance, former Brighton midfielder Mac Allister raced to 20 goals (A10). Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2023, owns four goals and five assists in the Premier League this season. As per Squawka, Mac Allister has scored or assisted in eight of his last nine starts for Liverpool.

Information

Gakpo scores his 14th goal in all competitions this season

Making his 49th Premier League appearance, Gakpo smashed home his 12th goal (A5). He owns six goals and three assists in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. In all competitions this season, Gakpo owns 14 goals and four assists.

Points table

Liverpool remain ahead of Arsenal and Man City

After 30 matches this season, Liverpool have raced to 70 points, two ahead of second-placed Arsenal (68). The Reds won their 21st match this season (D7 L2) and own a goal difference of +42. Arsenal are ahead of Manchester City, who are third with 67 points after 30 matches. Both Arsenal and Manchester City won their respective matches on Wednesday night.

Information

Here are the match stats

The Reds made 29 attempts with nine shots on target. Bottom-placed Sheffield United made five attempts with three shots on target. Liverpool had 84% ball possession, clocking 779 passes with an accuracy of 90%.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Grbic took his own time on the ball which allowed Nunez to close in and the former's shot defected back into the net. Liverpool dominated ball possession thereafter but didn't quite manage to test the Blades keeper. Sheffield United equalized to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute. Mac Allister then scored a rocket after launching a shot. Substitute Gakpo made it 3-1 thereafter.

Opta stats

Key records for the Reds

Liverpool have won their last seven matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League, scoring 16 goals and conceding twice. The Reds have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides (W33 D6). Liverpool have scored 26 Premier League goals this season in the final 15 minutes of matches, 10 more than any other side.