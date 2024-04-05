Next Article

Shashank Singh entertained the crowd in Ahmedabad versus GT (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Shashank Singh hammers match-winning 61* versus GT: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:14 am Apr 05, 202412:14 am

What's the story 32-year-old Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh slammed an unbeaten 61-run knock versus Gujarat Titans, helping Punjab Kings chase a target of 200 in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Shashank came to the crease when PBKS were 70/4 after 8.4 overs. He added 31 runs alongside Sikandar Raza and two other crucial partnerships to help PBKS win.

Knock

Shashank steals the limelight with clutch batting effort

Shashank showed superb temperament under pressure and helped PBKS get off the line in the final over. This was his IPL moment as he batted well under pressure after GT posted a competitive score. Shashank kept going and played some brilliant shots to keep PBKS in the reckoning. He added 39 runs with Jitesh Sharma and 43 alongside Ashutosh Sharma.

Runs

A look at Shashank's numbers

Shashank scored a valiant 29-ball 61* for PBKS (SR: 210.34). He hit six fours and four sixes. Shashank, who made his IPL debut in 2022, slammed his maiden half-century. In 14 matches, he owns 160 runs at 32. His strike rate is 173.91. He started the season with a duck before smashing three successive unbeaten scores of 21, 9 and 61.

Match

How did the match pan out?

GT were helped by a series of pivotal partnerships in their score of 199. Shubman Gill (89*) played a part in each of these stands. Kane Williamson (26), Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) played crucial knocks. For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel proved to be expensive. With the bat, PBKS were helped by Shashank, who fought hard with a valiant half-century.

Twitter Post

MoM award!