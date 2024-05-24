Next Article

Travis Head became just the second player in Indian Premier League history to clock 400-plus runs in the powerplay overs (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL: Batters with most powerplay runs in an edition

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm May 24, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Travis Head became just the second player in Indian Premier League history to clock 400-plus runs in the powerplay overs in an edition. The 2024 IPL season saw Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Head get to 402 runs in the first six overs. Head attained the mark against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Chepauk. Here we decode batters with most powerplay runs in an edition.

#1

David Warner - 467 runs in IPL 2016

2016 was a solid year for David Warner, who helped SRH lift their maiden IPL trophy. Warner, who captained the Orange Army, finished as the second-highest scorer that season (848) after Virat Kohli (973). As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner hit 467 runs in the PP overs that season at a sensational average of 90-plus. He was dismissed five times and his strike rate read 150.16.

#2

Travis Head - 402 runs in IPL 2024

Head scored 16 runs from 13 balls versus RR in the powerplay. This helped him get to a tally of 402 runs from 14 innings at an average of 80-plus. Head clocked a strike rate of 209.37. He was dismissed on five occasions across 14 innings. Head was ultimately dismissed for 34 in Qualifier 2 against RR. Sandeep Sharma got his wicket.

#3

Adam Gilchrist - 382 runs in IPL 2009

Former IPL ace Adam Gilchrist was superb for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009. The Australian southpaw mustered 495 runs that season at an average of 30.93 (SR: 152.30). Gilchrist made his impact in the PP overs. He smashed 382 runs at a strike rate worth 165.36. The opening batter averaged 47.75 and was dismissed eight times during this phase.

#4

Jos Buttler - 374 runs in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler dominated the IPL 2022 season. He won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs that season (863 at 57.53). Notably, Buttler hit four tons and four fifties that season. He also smashed 45 sixes. In the powerplay, the T20 ace amassed 374 runs at 53.42 (SR: 133.57). He was dismissed seven times.