IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:19 am Apr 06, 202411:19 am

What's the story Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions have made a poor start to the season, suffering defeats in their first three outings. While MI are reeling at the last spot in the standings, DC hold the ninth position with three defeats in four games. Let's decode the key player battles.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel

MI will be bolstered by the return of Suryakumar Yadav as the dasher missed the first three games. He will be required to tackle Axar Patel's left-arm spin in the middle overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has scored 53 runs against Axar in 10 IPL meetings, while only getting dismissed once. However, he had a very low strike rate of 86.88.

Rohit Sharma vs Khaleel Ahmed

Rohit Sharma has been guilty of throwing away starts this season. However, he has been aggressive in the powerplay overs. Against DC, he will have to face Khaleel Ahmed. Rohit has faced Khaleel four times in the IPL and has been dismissed once (SR: 73.52). In 91 IPL innings, Rohit has been dismissed 25 times against left-arm pacers, while striking at 129.62.

David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will be vested with the responsibility of picking early wickets. David Warner, on the other hand, will look to score quick runs in the powerplay. Warner's duel with Bumrah will be fascinating for the viewers. The DC opener hasn't lost his wicket to the speedster in IPL, slamming 54 runs off 45 balls. Warner's powerplay strike rate this season reads 146.39.

Rishabh Pant vs Piyush Chawla

DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored fiery fifties in his last two outings. MI bowlers would not want to see his wrath. Pant is quite certain to tackle veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the middle overs. Their face-off would be enticing. The southpaw has dominated this battle in the past, hammering Chawla for 31 runs without being dismissed in IPL (SR: 155).

Key details about the game

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this duel on April 7 (3:30pm IST). This venue is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The toss-winning captain is likely to elect bowling first. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.