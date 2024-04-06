Next Article

LSG are yet to win a game against GT

IPL 2024: LSG aim to break deadlock against GT

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:31 am Apr 06, 202410:31 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Since losing their season opener, LSG have won two games on the bounce. Meanwhile, GT have two wins and as many defeats so far. They would be gutted after failing to defend 199 against Punjab Kings in their last outing. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this clash on April 7 (7:30pm IST). The track here has been low and slow and has assisted spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Both franchises entered the IPL in 2022 and have left a positive impact on the tournament and its fans. They have crossed swords on four previous occasions as the Titans prevailed every single time. GT's second-highest team total of 227/2 was recorded against the Super Giants last season. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill recorded two match-winning fifties against LSG in IPL 2023.

GT vs LSG

Which team is better on paper?

GT, who were already dented by Mohammed Shami's availability, have been let down by Rashid Khan's poor form. However, most of their prominent batters have been among the runs. LSG, meanwhile, has been bolstered by Mayank Yadav's emergence. The speedster claimed economical three-wicket hauls in his first two IPL assignments. LSG's batting line-up is nothing but destructive.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

LSG (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande. Impact sub: Mohit Sharma.

Stats

A look at the key performers

KL Rahul scored 550-plus runs in five of the last six IPL seasons. Nicholas Pooran has a strike rate of 173.79 for LSG. Mayank has consistently clocked over 145 KMPH this season. Mohit Sharma has taken the most IPL wickets in the last five overs since the 2023 season (25). Gill owns 157 runs against LSG at 78.50. His strike rate reads 149.52.

