LSG hand RCB their third defeat in IPL 2024: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:24 pm Apr 02, 202411:24 pm

What's the story The Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Tuesday. Batting first, LSG scored 181/5 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock slammed an 81-run knock. Nicholas Pooran hit an unbeaten 40. In response, the RCB faltered with the bat on home soil to suffer a third defeat in four matches.

How did the match pan out?

De Kock and KL Rahul laid out the platform for LSG by adding 53 runs. After Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal, LSG were 73/2. De Kock and Marcus Stoinis then added 56 runs for the third wicket. LSG were 148/5 at one stage before Pooran helped his side surpass 180. LSG then displayed a stunning showing with the ball led by Mayank Yadav.

De Kock completes 3,000 IPL runs

De Kock's 81 was laced with eight fours and five sixes. He owned a strike rate worth 144.64. Playing his 99th IPL match, the South African batter raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,046 runs at 32.75. The southpaw hit his 22nd IPL half-century and a second successive one in the ongoing tournament.

Pooran surpasses 100 IPL sixes with blazing 40*

Pooran smashed an unbeaten 40 from 21 balls (SR: 190.48). He hit one four and five sixes. In 65 IPL matches, the West Indies batter has smoked 1,416 runs at 29.5. He surpassed 100 sixes in the premier competition.

Mayank shines with second successive three-fer

LSG fast-bowling sensation Mayank made a breath-taking debut for LSG in Match 11 against the Punjab Kings recently. The youngster bowled one of the fastest spells by an Indian in the competition's history. Mayank delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2024 to Shikhar Dhawan (155.8 KMPH). On Tuesday, he managed 3/14 from four overs versus the RCB. In two matches, he owns six wickets.

Unique feat for Mayank

As per Cricbuzz, Mayank is now the sixth bowler in IPL history to claim three+ wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. He joins Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mauyank Markande, Kevin Cooper and Jofra Archer.

Pooran's love affair with the Chinnaswamy

Pooran has scores worth 46(28), 62(19) and 40*(21) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL. He has faced 68 balls, scoring 148 runs with a strike rate worth 217.64. The left-handed batter has hit 17 sixes. Pooran is also the 36th player in IPL history to hit 100-plus sixes. His ball/six ratio of 8.6 is only bettered by Andre Russell (6.6).

RCB drop to ninth in the table

RCB are ninth after four matches, having won and lost three. Their NRR is -0.876. LSG have moved to fourth with four points from three matches (NRR: +0.483).