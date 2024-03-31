Next Article

While Chandimal made 59, captain de Silva slammed 70

2nd Test: Chandimal, de Silva slam fifties versus Bangladesh

What's the story Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva hammered half-centuries for Sri Lanka in the first innings of the ongoing second and final Test versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. Both batters arrived in the final session of Day 1 and completed their respective half-centuries on Day 2 morning. While Chandimal made 59 off 104 balls, captain de Silva slammed a 111-ball 70. Here are the key stats.

Knocks

Brilliant fifties from the duo

As SL's top-three batters also scored half-centuries, the visitors were 289/4 when Chandimal and de Silva joined forces. Both batters started off with great intent as they returned unbeaten on 34 and 15, respectively, at stumps on Day 1. Their 86-run stand was broken with Chandimal's dismissal off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling. Meanwhile, Khaled Ahmed sent back de Silva right after the lunch break.

Chandimal

Chandimal closing in on 1,000 Test runs vs Bangladesh

Chandimal, who smoked five boundaries and two sixes during his stay, has raced to 997 runs across 12 Tests against Bangladesh at a stunning average of 71.21. The tally now includes five tons and four fifties. This was overall his 26th Test fifty as he is approaching 5,500 (currently 5,470) Test runs. Playing his 79th Test, he averages 43.41 (100s: 15).

De Silva

De Silva missed out on this record

De Silva, who made 102 and 108 in the series opener, missed out on his third successive ton. With this half-century, de Silva has raced to 3,581 runs in 54 Tests at 41.16. While this was his 14th fifty, the tally also includes 12 tons. He now owns 840 Test runs against Bangladesh at 60 (100s: 4, 50s: 2).

Summary

SL go past 400

Thanks to half-centuries from their top three batters, SL finished the opening day at 314/4. While Nishan Madushka scored 57, Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Kusal Mendis (93) would be gutted after missing out on their tons. Fifties from de Silva and Chandimal have further added to Bangladesh's agony as the visitors have raced past 430 runs with four wickets still in hand.