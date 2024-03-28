Next Article

Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Andre Russell twice

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB: A look at key battles

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Mar 28, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in Match 10 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 29. The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the affair. RCB lost their opening clash to Chennai Super Kings before beating Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, KKR stole a four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The upcoming clash offers several enticing player battles.

#1

Andre Russell vs Mohammed Siraj

Andre Russell was back to his best in KKR's opening encounter. He slammed an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls (3 fours and 7 sixes) to power KKR. It remains to be seen how he will tackle the RCB bowlers. Notably, Russell strikes at 175.54 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (IPL). RCB seamer Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Russell twice in 19 balls in the tournament.

#2

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc

The age-old rivalry between India's Virat Kohli and Australian seamer Mitchell Starc is set to renew. Starc, who was bought by KKR for Rs. 24.75 crore, conceded 53 runs without a wicket in their opener. Meanwhile, Kohli smashed a match-winning half-century for RCB against PBKS. Starc is yet to dismiss Kohli in the T20s, while the latter strikes at 167.85 in this battle.

#3

Glenn Maxwell vs Sunil Narine

The dangerous Glenn Maxwell has been off to a poor start in IPL 2024. He recorded a golden duck against CSK before scoring three against PBKS. However, Maxwell can single-handedly turn the tide on his day. KKR spinner Sunil Narine will be tasked to stop Maxwell in Bengaluru. The former has dismissed Maxwell four times in T20s. Maxwell strikes at 109.30 in this regard.

#4

Dinesh Karthik vs Suyash Sharma

Dinesh Karthik stunned PBKS with a 10-ball 28* after RCB were down to 130/6 whie chasing 177. In the previous few seasons, Karthik has stamped his authority when it comes to the death-over blitz. However, he struggles against spinners in the middle overs. Notably, Karthik has fallen to leg-spinners 24 times in the IPL. His battle with KKR wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma will be exciting.

#5

Shreyas Iyer vs Alzarri Joseph

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer recorded a two-ball duck in his maiden encounter in IPL 2024. His shortcomings while facing short deliveries are not unknown. RCB pacer Alzarri Joseph, who bowls at over 150kph, would look to exploit Iyer's weakness. Notably, Joseph has dismissed Iyer once in 16 balls in T20 cricket. The latter has managed a solitary six and 2 fours against Joseph.