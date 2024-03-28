Next Article

IPL 2024: RCB host star-studded KKR in Match 10

By Parth Dhall 02:15 pm Mar 28, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 10 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 29. The match will be held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB lost their opening clash to Chennai Super Kings before beating Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, the Kinght Riders stole a four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener.

Pitch report and other details

As mentioned, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this duel (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. However, spinners can make life difficult for batters. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

A look at head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 32 matches as of now, with KKR winning 18 of those. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have won 14 encounters in this battle. No Super Over has been played in an IPL match between RCB and KKR. Notably, KKR won both their encounters against RCB (at home and away) in IPL 2023.

KKR, RCB coming off wins

The Knight Riders beat SRH in their IPL 2024 opener by successfully defending 208. Although Heinrich Klaasen's fiery knock gave KKR a nightmare, they held their nerves in the final over. On the other hand, RCB have lost and won an encounter each so far. CSK handed the Royal Challengers a one-sided defeat, while they bounced back against PBKS.

Probable XIs and impact subs

KKR (Probable XI): Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact player: Suyash Sharma. RCB (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal. Impact player: Mahipal Lomror.

