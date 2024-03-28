Next Article

Tilak Varma fought valiantly for MI vs SRH (Photo credit: X/@mipaltan)

IPL 2024, Tilak Varma slams 64 versus SRH: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:13 am Mar 28, 202412:13 am

What's the story Tilak Varma was the top scorer for the Mumbai Indians in their 31-run defeat versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. SRH posted the IPL's highest-ever team score by registering a total of 277/3. In response, MI managed their best IPL score of 246/5. Varma scored a 34-ball 64 but it wasn't enough.

Knock

A quality 64-run knock

MI were off to a flier with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan adding 56 runs in 3.2 overs. Kishan and Rohit departed in quick succession (66/2). Thereafter, MI saw youngsters Naman Dhir and Varma add 84 runs for the 3rd wicket. Varma then added another 32 runs alongside skipper Hardik Pandya. Varma played his shots and attacked the spinners. Pat Cummins dismissed Varma.

Runs

Varma surpasses 800 runs in IPL, hits 4th fifty

Varma smashed two fours and six sixes in his knock (SR: 188.24). Overall, Varma has raced to 829 runs from 27 IPL matches at 39.48 (SR: 146.73). He hit his fourth IPL fifty. Varma made his IPL debut in 2022 for MI. He scored 397 runs in IPL 2022 (SR: 131.02). In IPL 2023, he smashed 343 runs from 11 matches (SR: 164.11).