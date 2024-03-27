Next Article

Virender Sehwag smacked two tons in the IPL

Indian Premier League: A look at Virender Sehwag's best knocks

What's the story

What's the story Indian batter Virender Sehwag remains one of the most destructive openers of all time. The greatest of bowlers feared Sehwag's bravado when he was on song. His fiery starts benefitted both India and his domestic sides. Sehwag batted with his equal grit in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played some memorable knocks throughout his career. Here are some of them.

#1

122 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014 Qualifier 2

Sehwag's career-best IPL knock came in his penultimate season (2014). He struck for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) when it mattered the most. Sehwag slammed a 58-ball 122 (12 fours and 8 sixes) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Punjab won Qualifier 2 by 24 runs. Sehwag's knock propelled PBKS to their first-ever IPL. He also recorded the highest IPL score against CSK.

#2

119 vs Deccan Chargers, 2011

Sehwag's only other IPL century came in the 2011 season, against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. The Chargers, batting first, racked up 175/5 on their home ground in Hyderabad. Although Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) were reduced to 25/3, Sehwag single-handedly powered their run-chase. He smashed a 56-ball 119, a splendid knock laced with 13 fours and 6 sixes.

#3

72 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2014

Sehwag had a knack for outshining his own teammates. His 72-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2014 is a testament to this. Sehwag played 50 balls, having smacked 11 fours and a six. None of his PBKS teammates scored over 15 runs in that match. PBKS lost the match after giving KKR a 150-run target. But Sehwag's one-man show stood out.

#4

77 vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Sehwag's blitz for DC against PBKS in IPL 2011 on his home ground grabbed eyeballs. DC smashed 231/4 in 20 overs, with openers Sehwag and David Warner adding 146 runs. Both Sehwag and Warner scored 77 runs, but the former took just 35 balls for the same. The Indian batter hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes in that innings.