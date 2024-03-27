Next Article

Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:46 pm Mar 27, 202411:46 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Wednesday. SRH scripted history by scoring the most runs by a team in IPL history after hitting 277/3 in 20 overs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heirich Klaasen smoked whirlwind fifties. In response, MI fought hard but fell short by 31 runs. We decode the key stats.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma becomes first MI player with this record

Rohit Sharma played his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Rohit has become the first player for the five-time winners to register a total of 200 matches. The veteran cricketer started his journey with the Deccan Chargers before joining Mumbai in 2011. Rohit scored a 12-ball 26 versus SRH (SR: 216.67). He owns 5,110 runs for MI at 29.36.

Head

Head slams an 18-ball fifty for SRH

Head hit an 18-ball fifty for SRH before finishing on 62. Head is SRH's second-fastest half-centurion in the competition. Head broke the records of David Warner (twice) and Moises Henriques, who took 20 balls each. In 11 IPL matches, Head has 267 runs (50s: 2). Overall, in the 20-over format, Head owns 2,658 runs. In addition to a century, Head owns 11 fifties.

Abhishek

Abhishek hits 16-ball fifty for SRH in IPL

Abhishek dazzled the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with a stunning 63-run knock. Abhishek slammed a 16-ball fifty to become SRH's fastest half-centurion in IPL history. His 63 from 23 balls versus MI was laced with three fours and seven sixes (SR: 273.91). In 49 IPL matches, Abhishek has racked up 987 runs at 24.07. He registered his fifth IPL fifty.

Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen hits his second successive fifty

After smashing a 63-run knock versus KKR in the previous match, Klaasen entertained the crowd with an unbeaten 80 from 34 balls. He hit four fours and seven sixes (SR: 235.29). Klaasen has 143 runs in IPL 2024 (highest). Overall, the South African dasher owns 657 runs from 21 IPL matches at 43.80 (SR: 176.14). He registered his fourth IPL fifty (100s: 1).

Duo

A record fourth-wicket stand for Markram and Klaasen

Markram hit an unbeaten 42 from 28 balls. He added 48 runs alongside Abhishek before adding a century-plus stand alongside Klaasen. As per Cricbuzz, Markram and Klaasen have registered the highest partnership for the 4th wicket or below for SRH in IPL. Their unbeaten 116-run stand broke the previous best record of 93* runs between Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh vs DC, Delhi, 2017.

Score

Fourth-highest score in T20 cricket history.

As per ESPNcricinfo, SRH's 277/3 is now the fourth-highest score in T20 cricket history. Nepal's 314/3 versus Mongolia is the highest team total. Afghanistan's 278/3 and the Czech Republic's 278/4 follow suit. Notably, all three of these scores have come in T20Is. SRH's score is now the highest (non T20Is) in domestic or franchise-based cricket. They broke Punjab's 275/6 versus Andhra in SMAT 2017.

IPL

IPL: SRH smash the highest score

By scoring 277/3, SRH broke the previous best record of 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in 2013. Highest team totals in IPL: 277/3* - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024; 263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013; 257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023; 248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016; 246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010.

Bowling

Kwena Maphaka scripts this unwanted record in IPL

Kwena Maphaka has had a dismal start to his IPL journey. The teenager conceded 66 runs from his four overs. Maphaka is now the foreigner with the most runs conceded in an IPL innings. Maphaka broke the unwanted record held by Josh Hazlewood. The Australian pacer conceded 64 runs from four overs for the RCB against Punjab Kings in the IPL in 2022.

Do you know?

Most runs conceded by a debutant in the IPL

As per Cricbuzz, Maphaka's 0/66 are the most expensive bowling returns on IPL debut, surpassing Michael Neser's 0/62 for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mohali in 2013.

Information

Tilak Varma hits his 4th IPL fifty

Varma's 64 was laced with two fours and six sixes. His strike rate was a staggering 188.24. Overall, Varma has raced to 829 runs from 27 IPL matches at 39.48 (SR: 146.73). He hit his fourth IPL fifty.

Pandya

100 sixes and 1,500 runs for Pandya in MI colors

MI skipper Hardik Pandya hit a 20-ball 24 (4s: 1, 6s: 1). Pandya has now become the third player in MI colors to smash 100-plus maximums. He joined the likes of Rohit (210 sixes) and Kieron Pollard (223 sixes). Pandya completed 1,500 IPL runs for MI. Pandya became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 runs for the franchise. He has 1,511 runs at 26.98.

Information

MI register their best IPL total

MI finished on 246/5 in 20 overs. This is now their highest score in IPL history. MI's previous best score was 235/9 versus SRH in IPL 2021. MI scored 200-plus for the 23rd time in the IPL.

MI batters

A look at the MI batters

Playing his 245th IPL match, Rohit has raced to 6,280 runs at 29.62. He owns 261 sixes. Ishan Kishan hit a rapid 13-ball 34 (SR: 261.54). In 93 matches, Kishan has 2,358 runs (SR: 134.89). Pandya's 24 took him to 2,344 runs in the IPL. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (2,334). Tim David showcased his brilliance with 45* from 22 balls (SR: 190.91).

Sixes

Highest number of sixes in a T20 match

A total of 38 sixes were hit in this match. The SRH batters managed 18 sixes with the MI side hammering 20 sixes thereafter. The tally of 38 sixes is now the highest ever in a T20 match. It surpassed the 37 sixes hit between Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018 and SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019.

Feats

Major feats attained in this match

MI's 246/5 is the highest total for a side chasing in the IPL. Each of MI's top six batters crossed 20 runs tonight, the first such instance in IPL history. An aggregate of 523 runs were scored between MI and SRH. It beat the overall T20 record of 517 runs between South Africa and West Indies in 2023.

Information

Unique records scripted in this match

The match produced 69 fours and sixes. It's now the joint-highest boundary count, equalling the record of CSK vs RR in IPL 2010. For the first time ever, four bowlers in an IPL match conceded 50-plus runs in a match.

Match

How did the match pan out?

SRH saw Head go all out against MI. He added 45 runs with Mayank Agarwal before stitching 68 alongside Abhishek. A 48-run stand was followed between Abhishek and Markram. SRH were boosted by Klaasen's brilliance to post 277/3. In response, MI tried their best and everyone chipped in. However, credit goes to SRH bowlers for taking wickets at key junctures. Pat Cummins took 2/35.