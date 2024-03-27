Next Article

Pandya's first stint with MI lasted from 2015 to 2021 (Photo credit: X/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya completes 1,500 runs for MI: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:41 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed 1,500 runs for the Mumbai Indians. He accomplished the milestone with his 13th run in his side's 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Notably, the previous match against Gujarat marked his return to MI as he led GT for the last two seasons. His first stint with MI lasted from 2015 to 2021.

1,500 runs for MI

Playing his 94th game in MI colors, Pandya became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 runs for the franchise. His tally includes four fifties. Former skipper Rohit Sharma leads the chart with 5,110 runs at 29.36. While Pandya averages around 28 for MI, his strike rate is over 150. He also owns 43 wickets for the franchise with the best match haul of 3/20.

Pandya gets to 100 sixes for MI

Enroute to the 1,500-run landmark for MI, Pandya got to 100 sixes for the franchise. Pandya became the third player in MI colors to smash 100-plus maximums. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma (210 sixes) and Kieron Pollard (223 sixes). Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the other two players with 90-plus sixes for MI.

Decoding Pandya's journey in IPL

Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 for MI. He served the franchise for seven seasons before parting ways after the 2021 edition. MI didn't retain him for the 2022 edition. GT picked Pandya in the draft as he led the franchise in the IPL between 2022 and 2023. However, Hardik returned to MI ahead of the 2023 season through a trade deal.

His stats for GT and in IPL

In his two seasons at the Titans, Pandya racked up 833 runs in 30 innings at an average of 41.65. His strike rate read 133.49. Pandya claimed 11 wickets with the ball. Overall, Pandya owns more than 2,300 runs in 125 IPL games, averaging 30-plus. He has slammed 10 fifties with the best of 91. He owns 54 scalps in the IPL at 34.06.