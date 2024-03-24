Next Article

Klaasen's knock was laced with eight sixes (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Heinrich Klaasen smashes 63 versus KKR, surpasses 4,000 T20 runs

By Rajdeep Saha 12:26 am Mar 24, 202412:26 am

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen almost pulled off a heist against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season at Eden Gardens. Chasing 209 runs, Klaasen walked in when SRH were 107/3. SRH then lost two more wickets. From the 17th over, Klaasen's onslaught started. He ended up with a 29-ball 63. SRH lost by four runs thereafter. Here's more.

Klaasen

Klaasen almost wins it for SRH

SRH openers added 60 runs before KKR's spinners, led by Sunil Narine, bought their side back into the game. KKR were in a strong position after 16 overs. 70 runs were scored off the next 20 balls. Harshit Rana defended 12 in the final over. Klaasen was at his absolute best and dealt in sixes. His wicket in the 20th over helped KKR win.

Runs

Klaasen races to 577 runs in the IPL

Klaasen's knock was laced with eight sixes. He struck at 217.24. With this knock, Klaasen raced to 577 runs in the IPL at 38.47. In addition to a century, Klaasen has smoked three fifties. Klaasen now has 34 sixes in the IPL. Last season, he managed 448 runs for SRH at 49.78. His strike rate was 177.08.

Information

4,000 runs in the 20-over format

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 180 T20 matches, Klaasen has raced past 4,000 runs. He owns 4,043 runs at 32.34. His strike rate is 151.08. Klaasen owns two centuries and 25 fifties in the 20-over format. He has clobbered 212 sixes in T20s.

Unique records

Unique records for Klaasen

As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen now holds the record for the most sixes smashed with no fours hit in an IPL innings (8). Riki Wessels holds the record of nine sixes in T20 cricket, having done so for Nottinghamshire versus Worcestershire during the T20 Blast 2018. Klaasen joined David Warner and Manish Pandey in terms of smashing most sixes in an IPL innings for SRH.