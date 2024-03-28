Next Article

Virat Kohli has scored 861 runs against KKR (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

How has Virat Kohli performed versus KKR in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:51 pm Mar 28, 2024

What's the story All eyes will be on Virat Kohli in match number 10 of the 2024 Indian Premier League season on Friday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli, who hit a match-winning half-century versus Punjab Kings in the previous contest, will fancy his chances against the Knights. The 35-year-old has enjoyed batting against the eastern giants. Here we decode his stats.

Kohli is the 4th-highest scorer versus KKR

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the fourth-highest scorer versus KKR in the IPL with a tally of 861 runs at 35.87. His strike rate is 130.06. Kohli belted a century and five fifties against the two-time IPL champions, having played 32 matches. The likes of David Warner (1,075), Rohit Sharma (1,040) and Shikhar Dhawan (907) own more runs than Kohli against KKR.

Kohli's stats against key KKR bowlers Narine and Russell

Across 15 innings, Kohli has racked up 106 runs from 106 balls against Sunil Narine. The veteran spinner has got Kohli out on four occasions. Kohli averages 26.50 against Narine. Notably, Kohli has managed to smash just a single six. Kohli has dispatched Andre Russell for 83 runs from 58 balls (SR: 143.10). Russell has dismissed Kohli twice across 10 innings.

Can Chakravarthy trump Kohli?

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has enjoyed bowling to Kohli. In six innings, Kohli has amassed 31 runs from 33 balls, striking at just 93.93. Chakravarthy once dismissed Kohli.

Decoding Kohli's stats in the IPL

Kohli is the top scorer in the premier T20 competition. In 239 matches, the RCB ace has managed 7,361 runs at 37.36. Kohli's strike rate is 130.16. He owns the second-most number of half-centuries in the IPL (51) and the highest number of centuries (7). He has smashed 657 fours and 239 sixes in total. In the 2023 season, Kohli scored 639 runs.

