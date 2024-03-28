Next Article

The SRH-MI match recorded 38 sixes (Image source: X/@IPL)

A look at T20 matches with most sixes: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:27 pm Mar 28, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The run-fest ended with 523 runs, the highest aggregate for any T20 match. SRH racked up a mammoth 277/3 before restricting MI to 246/5. The match recorded 38 sixes, the most in a T20 match. Here are the T20s with most sixes.

#1

38 sixes: SRH vs MI, IPL 2024

As mentioned, the SRH-MI match recorded as many as 38 sixes, now the most in a T20 game. A total of 18 maximums were recorded by the Sunrisers, while Mumbai smashed 20. For SRH, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen slammed 7 sixes each. While Tilak Varma hammered the most sixes for MI (6), Ishan Kishan slammed four.

#2

37 sixes: Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, APL 2018

The previous record for the most sixes in a T20 was 37. The 2018 Afghanistan Premier League (APL) clash between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan recorded as many sixes. Balkh Legends slammed 244/6 in 20 overs, while Zanwan also toiled in their chase (223/7). As many as 10 of 37 sixes were scored by Chris Gayle, who smashed a 48-ball 80.

#3

37 sixes: STKNP vs JT, CPL 2019

Another encounter where Gayle took the bowlers to cleaners! His 62-ball 116 (7 fours and 10 sixes) propelled Jamaica Tallawahs to 241/4 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League. In reply, the Patriots recorded a majestic run-chase (242/6) in 18.5 overs. Devon Thomas slammed a 40-ball 71. This match also saw 37 sixes being struck.

#4

36 sixes: Titans vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

The 2022 CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Kings recorded 36 sixes. Batting first, Titans smacked a record 271/3, with Dewald Brevis slamming 162 off 57 balls. His knock included 13 fours and as many sixes. Knights also crossed the 200-run mark but stopped at 230/9. Notably, seven of their batters scored at least one maximum.