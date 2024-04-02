Next Article

SL declared their second innings at 157/7

2nd Test: SL closing in on victory versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:32 pm Apr 02, 202405:32 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka are closing in on a massive win in the ongoing second and final Test against hosts Bangladesh in Chattogram. Chasing a massive target of 511 runs, the Tigers were reeling at 268/7 at stumps on Day 4. Though they have fought back valiantly, a victory is still beyond their reach. Meanwhile, SL declared their second innings at 157/7. Here's the day report.

SL innings

SL set a massive target

Resuming at their overnight score of 102/6, SL declared at 157/7 in the first hour of the fourth day's play. Angelo Mathews, who scored 56, fell to Shakib Al Hasan soon after completing his fifty. Prabath Jayasuriya contributed with an unbeaten 28. Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed claimed four and two wickets, respectively, in the final session of Day 3.

Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud claims four-fer on Test debut

Debutant pacer Mahmud starred for Bangladesh as he finished with 4/65 in 15 overs. He managed one wicket in SL's first innings. T he youngster has now raced to 54 wickets across 17 First-Class matches at an average of around 28. This was his fourth four-wicket haul. The debutant completed 50 First-Class scalps with his maiden Test wicket.

Mathews

Fine fifty from Mathews

Mathews batted well despite the continuous fall of wickets. He ended up scoring 56 off 74 balls (five fours). This was Mathews's second Test fifty against Bangladesh as the tally also includes two tons. He now owns 720 runs against them at 55.38. This was overall his 42nd Test half-century as he has raced to 7,608 Test runs at 45.55 (100s: 3).

Bangladesh innings

Mehidy, Mominul shine for Bangladesh

Bangladesh started their chase decently, as openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan added 37 runs before both departed in quick intervals. While Mominul Haque made 50, Shakib (36), Najmul Hossain Shanto (20), and Litton Das (38) threw away their starts. Mehidy Hasan (44*) batted well in the final session and returned unbeaten. Taijul Islam (10*) is the other unbeaten batter.

Bowlers

How did the bowlers fare?

It was a collective show from the SL bowlers as the likes of Lahiru Kumara (2/41 in 11 overs), Prabath Jayasuriya (2/79 in 20 overs), and Kamindu Mendis (2/22 in 7 overs) claimed two wickets apiece. Notably, Kamindu bowled for the first time in his Test career. Vishwa Fernando (1/39 in 10 overs) was the other wicket-taker for the Lankans.

Mominul

Fifty for Mominul

Mominul batted with intent and scored 50 off 56 balls (8 fours, 1 six). Earlier in the game, he became the fourth Bangladesh batter to complete 4,000 Test runs. Mominul has now raced to 4,058 runs at 38.64. He owns 12 centuries and 17 fifties in Tests. He also completed 1,000 (now 1,070) Test runs against SL at 50.95. (100s: 4, 50s: 5).

Shakib

4,500 Test runs for Shakib

Shakib, who is playing his first Tests in nearly a year, ended up scoring a 53-ball 36. He became the third Bangladesh batter to accomplish 4,500 Test runs (now 4,505 runs at 38.83). Playing his 44th game on home soil, he is closing in on the 3,000-run mark (2,979). Against Sri Lanka, Shakib has raced to 662 Test runs.