Shakib is playing his first Tests in nearly a year (Source: X/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan completes 4,500 Test runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:14 pm Apr 02, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has completed 4,500 runs in Test cricket. He reached the landmark with his 31st run in the fourth innings of the second and final Test versus Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Shakib, who is playing his first Tests in nearly a year, ended up scoring a 53-ball 36. He became the third Bangladesh batter to accomplish 4,500 Test runs.

Stats

Decoding Shakib's Test numbers

Shakib debuted against India in 2007. Playing his 67th game, he has raced to 4,505 runs at an average of 38.83. He owns 31 fifties and five hundreds, with the best score of 217 against New Zealand at Basin Reserve. Only Mushfiqur Rahim (5,676) and Tamim Iqbal (5,134) own more Test runs among Bangladesh players. Shakib's average is the highest among the three.

Numbers

Close to 3,000 runs at home

Playing his 44th game on home soil, he is closing in on the 3,000-run mark (2,979). He averages around 40 in the nation as the tally includes 21 fifties besides a ton. Against Sri Lanka, Shakib has raced past 650 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 38-plus. He has four fifties and a ton against the Lankan team.

Wickets tally

Most Test wickets for BAN

With 233 wickets at 31.06, Shakib is also Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner has 10 four-wicket hauls and 19 fifers in the format (10WM: 2). No other Bangladesh bowler owns 200 scalps in whites. Meanwhile, against SL, Shakib boasts 38 wickets at an average of around 37 (5W: 3).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

SL compiled 531/10 while batting first as Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), and Kamindu Mendis (92*) were the major contributors. The Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team. As SL declared their second innings at 157/7, Bangladesh were set a 511-run target. They were 193/5 at the time of Shakib's dismissal.