Next Article

Pooran has been in supreme form in IPL 2024

Nicholas Pooran completes 100 IPL sixes: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:38 am Apr 03, 202412:38 am

What's the story Nicholas Pooran became the latest entrant in the 100 sixes club in the Indian Premier League. The dazzling West Indian batter reached the mark in match number 15 of the IPL's 2024 season between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. Pooran hit an unbeaten 21-ball 40 versus the RCB. He smashed a whopping five sixes. We decode the stats.

Knock

Pooran's brilliant finish helps LSG

Pooran came to the crease when LSG were 129/3 in 13.5 overs following the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis. He saw the well-set Quinton de Kock and then Ayush Badoni depart in quick succession (148/5). His brilliance in the last two overs helped LSG post 181/5 in 20 overs. Pooran was on 8 from nine balls before smashing 32 runs in the last two.

Sixes

5th West Indies batter with 100-plus IPL sixes

Pooran struck at 190.48 versus RCB. In 65 IPL matches, the West Indies batter has smoked 1,416 runs at 29.5 (SR: 158.56). He now owns 103 sixes in the cash-rich league. Pooran is now the 5th West Indian batter with 100-plus sixes after Chris Gayle (357), Kieron Pollard (223), Andre Russell (200) and Dwayne Smith (117).

Chinnaswamy

Pooran's love affair with the Chinnaswamy

Pooran has scores worth 46(28), 62(19) and 40*(21) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL. He has faced 68 balls, scoring 148 runs with a strike rate worth 217.64. The left-handed batter has hit 17 sixes. Pooran is also the 36th player in IPL history to hit 100-plus sixes. His ball/six ratio of 8.6 is only bettered by Russell (6.6).

LSG

LSG claim a win over RCB

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul laid out the platform for LSG by adding 53 runs. After Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal, LSG were 73/2. De Kock and Marcus Stoinis then added 56 runs for the third wicket. LSG were 148/5 at one stage before Pooran helped his side surpass 180. LSG then displayed a stunning showing with the ball led by Mayank Yadav.

Information

Pooran has started well in IPL 2024

In three matches for LSG this season, Pooran has smashed 146 runs at 146. His strike rate reads 175.90. He smashed an unbeaten 64 versus the Rajasthan Royals before hitting 42 against the Punjab Kings.