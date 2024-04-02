Next Article

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches rescheduled

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story BCCI has announced the rescheduling of a couple of 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals fixture, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, will now take place a day prior at the Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals has been postponed a day later to April 17. Here are further details.

Fixtures

Here are the rescheduled fixtures

April 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata. April 17 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both matches would get underway at 7:30pm IST. Reportedly, the rescheduling was done due to the Rama Navami festivities Apparently, the authorities were unsure if they could provide proper security for the IPL game in Kolkata on April 17.

Campaigns

Brilliant start for KKR and RR

Both KKR and RR have made a sparkling start to the season. With three wins in as many games, RR are atop the points table. KKR are second in the standings, having won both their fixtures. While GT have clinched two of their three games, DC prevailed in their previous outing after suffering two successive defeats.