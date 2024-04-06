Next Article

MI suffered defeats in their first three outings this season

IPL 2024: MI meet DC in bottom-of-the-table clash

What's the story Mumbai Indians will look to open their account as they meet Delhi Capitals in the 20th Match 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya era at MI hasn't started well as the team suffered defeats in their first three outings this season. Meanwhile, DC have not been great either, managing just one win in four games. Here is the preview.

Pitch report and conditions

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this duel on April 7 (3:30pm IST). This venue is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The toss-winning captain is likely to elect bowling first. Star Sports will telecast the match and fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other a total of 33 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters. MI have the upper hand with 18 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 15 wins. The two sides only met once last season as MI prevailed by six wickets. MI have six wins and three defeats against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY returns for MI

In a major boost for MI, Suryakumar Yadav has joined the camp and is ready to take the field. His inclusion adds even more firepower to the already-destructive line-up. However, the team needs to perform as a unit to turn their fortunes. DC have some thinking to do as their bowlers conceded 272/7 against KKR in their last outing.

Here are the probable XIs

MI (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka. Impact sub: Nuwan Thushara. DC (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact sub: Abishek Porel.

Here are the key performers

Khaleel Ahmed has taken three powerplay wickets this season with his economy in this phase being 6.40. Rishabh Pant has enjoyed operating against MI as he owns 372 runs against them, striking at 139.84. SKY's average and strike rate across eight IPL games at the Wankhede since 2020 is 62.33 and 197.88, respectively. Jasprit Bumrah owns 23 wickets against DC (ER: 7.55).

