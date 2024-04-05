Next Article

Aiden Markram smashes his 5th IPL fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:24 pm Apr 05, 202411:24 pm

What's the story Aiden Markram hit a match-winning 36-ball 50 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Chennai Super Kings in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. Markram came to the crease when SRH were 46/1 after 2.4 overs. He joined hands with Travis Head and the two added 60 runs. CSK managed 165/5 in 20 overs before SRH (166/4) won.

A sensible knock from Markram

Markram looked in good touch from the moment he came in. He batted sensibly and kept the scorecard ticking. SRH finished their powerplay on 78/1 with Markram scoring 15 from nine. Markram launched Ravindra Jadeja for a six in the ninth over. He also hit Maheesh Theekshana for a four next. CSK spinners dried the runs thereafter. Markram worked with ones and twos.

Moeen dismissed Markram

Markram brought up his fifty from 35 balls in the 14th over. He returned to face strike in the final ball of the over but fell prey to Moeen Ali. A reverse-sweep did Markram in. As per ESPNcricinfo, Moeen dismissed Markram for the first time.

Markram surpasses 900 IPL runs

Markram's 50 from 36 balls was laced with four fours and a six. In 37 IPL matches, Markram owns 902 runs at 33.4 (SR: 131.48). The South African batter has produced scores of 18, 42*, 17 and 50 in the ongoing season. For SRH, Markram owns 755 IPL runs at 34.36. All five of his IPL fifties have come for the Orange Army.

25th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket

Overall, Markram raced to 3,723 runs in T20 cricket from 146 matches (134 innings). His average is 33.24. Markram brought up his 24th T20 fifty. He also owns a century. Markram has a decent strike rate of 133.05.