Sunrisers Hyderabad down Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:57 pm Apr 05, 202410:57 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad got the job done against Chennai Super Kings in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. SRH bowled relatively well in the end overs to have CSK restricted to 165/5 after electing to bowl. In response, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Aiden Markram played crucial knocks for the Sunrisers (166/4).

A look at the match summary

CSK were 119/2 at one stage before Shivam Dube's dismissal (119/3) allowed SRH to make a comeback. The Orange Army bowled well at the death and restricted CSK to 165/5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 1/28 from his four overs. Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat were solid as well. SRH went well with the bat before CSK's spinners slowed things down. However, the hosts won.

Ajinkya Rahane completes 4,500 runs in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane scored a fighting 30-ball 35. His knock was laced with two fours and a six. Rahane completed 4,500 IPL runs in his 176th encounter. His tally includes 30 half-centuries and two tons. As many as 2,810 of Rahane's IPL runs have come for Rajasthan Royals. Rahane raced to 4,519 runs in the IPL at 30.95. His strike rate reads 123.61.

Shivam Dube averages 49.33 this season

Dube played an entertaining knock of 45 from 24 balls. His knock was laced with two fours and four sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 31 matches for CSK, the left-handed batter owns 855 runs at 35.62 (SR: 158.04). Overall in the premier competition, Dube has smoked 1,254 runs at 29.86 (SR: 143.81). In the IPL 2024 season, Dube has 148 runs at 49.33.

Jadeja clocks an important 31*

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 31 from 23 balls. He smashed four fours. In 162 matches for Chennai, Jadeja owns 1,714 runs at 27.2. He surpassed Murali Vijay (1,708 runs). Overall, the all-rounder has scored 2,776 IPL runs at 26.95 (SR: 128.88).

Dual T20 milestones for Pat Cummins

SRH skipper Cummins finished with 1/29 from his four overs. The Australian has attained two massive milestones in T20 cricket. Cummins completed 50 IPL and 150 T20 wickets. In 46 IPL matches, Cummins owns 50 scalps at 29.62. Five of his wickets have come for SRH this season. In 134 T20s, Cummins has 150 scalps at 26.67. His economy rate is 7.98.

Jaydev Unadkat shines in Hyderabad

Unadkat took 1/29 from his four overs and bowled some excellent slower balls. The left-arm pacer raced to 94 IPL scalps from 97 matches at 31.69. Unadkat owns three wickets this season. As per Cricbuzz, Unadkat has done well in Hyderabad (IPL). In eight matches, he owns 14 scalps at 14.5. His economy rate is 7.8.

Abhishek strikes at a whopping 308.33

Abhishek struck at 308.33, smashing three fours and four sixes. He hit Mukesh Choudhary for three sixes and two fours in the 2nd over. Mukesh conceded 27 runs in that over. Abhishek then pounced upon Chahar, hitting the pacer for a six and a four in the 3rd over. However, Abhishek sliced a fuller length ball outside off towards backward point and was caught.

Abhishek is closing in on 1,000 IPL runs for SRH

Abhishek has been in fine form this season. He owns scores worth 32, 63, 29 and 37. In four matches, he has raced to 161 runs at 40.25. His strike rate is a staggering 217.57. Playing his 51st IPL match, Abhishek raced to 1,054 runs at an average of 24.51. His strike rate is 145.58. He owns 991 runs for SRH at 23.59.

Head and Markram added 60 runs

Head and Markram added a telling 60-run stand for the second wicket. Head, who was dropped in the first over, ended with a 24-ball 31. He smashed three fours and a six. In three matches this season, Head owns 112 runs at 37.33 (SR: 180.64). Meanwhile, Markram brought up a 35-ball 50 before perishing on the very next delivery. Markram surpassed 900 IPL runs.

CSK spinners clock 3/83 from 12 overs

CSK spinners controlled things with the ball as the boundaries for SRH dried up. SRH didn't hit a boundary for 37 balls. The likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Rachin Ravindra were massive. Theekshana finished with 1/27 from his four overs. Jadeja managed 0/30. Moeen took two scalps (2/23 from three overs). Ravindra conceded three in his solitary over.

Both teams have two wins and two defeats this season

CSK have two wins and two defeats from four matches this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad's men are third with a NRR of +0.517. SRH also claimed their second win from four matches. The Orange Army are fifth at the moment. SRH's NRR reads +0.409. CSK's next match is against current table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. SRH face Punjab Kings on Tuesday.