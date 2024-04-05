Next Article

Pat Cummins has attained two massive milestones in T20s (Photo credit: X/@SunRisers)

Pat Cummins completes 50 IPL and 150 T20 wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:38 pm Apr 05, 202408:38 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has become the fourth Australian to complete 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ace speedster completed the milestone with his first victim in Match 18 of the 2024 IPL against Chennai Super Kings. He has also reached a landmark of 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Cummins claimed 1/29 versus CSK, who managed 166/5 in 20 overs.

Landmark

Fourth Aussie to get the mark

Having made his IPL debut in 2014, Cummins took 46 games to complete 50 wickets. While he averages 29.62, his economy is 8.47. His best figures read 4/34. Besides SRH, he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the tournament. Shane Watson (92), Mitchell Johnson (61), and Shane Warne (57) are the other Aussies with 50-plus wickets in the IPL.

Journey

Decoding his IPL journey

Cummins started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. He played for the Delhi Capitals in 2017 before returning to KKR in 2020. The Australian pacer remained with KKR from 2020 to 2022. He skipped the 2023 edition. Meanwhile, Cummins fetched Rs. 20.5 crore from SRH in the 2024 auction. He, hence, is the second-most expensive player in IPL history.

T20

150 scalps in T20 cricket

As mentioned, Cummins's 50th IPL wicket also saw him complete 150 scalps in the 20-over format. Playing his 134th game, the right-arm pacer averages under 27 with his economy rate being around 8. He has three four-wicket hauls in the format. 57 of his scalps have come in 52 T20Is at 24.77.

Batting numbers

Three fifties in IPL

Cummins has also made some significant batting contributions in the IPL. He has hammered 381 runs at 19.05, smashing three fifties in the competition (SR: 151.19). Overall in T20 cricket, Cummins has 723 runs at 17.21. He has not scored any other T20 fifty outside the IPL. His highest score in T20Is is 28.