Ajinkya Rahane has surpassed 4,500 IPL runs (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane completes 4,500 runs in IPL: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:00 pm Apr 05, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has completed 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter reached this landmark in Match 18 of the IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Rahane, who has featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition (2008), attained this feat with 16th run in the match.

Stats

Rahane's tally of IPL runs

Rahane completed 4,500 IPL runs in his 176th encounter. His tally includes 30 half-centuries and two tons. In addition to playing for CSK, Rahane has represented Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Rajasthan Royals. As many as 2,810 of Rahane's IPL runs have come for Rajasthan Royals. he played 100 games for the Royals in the tournament.

2023

A new lease of life for Rahane

Rahane's IPL career saw a revival last season as he was sensational in the middle order for CSK. The veteran announced his arrival in style, smoking a match-winning 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians in his maiden assignment that season. He finished the season with 326 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.48. The batter would be raring to replicate his heroics.

Information

100 sixes in IPL

Rahane recently completed the milestone of hitting 100 sixes in the IPL. He unlocked this achievement with his second maximum against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 35th batter with 100 or more IPL sixes.