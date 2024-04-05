Next Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter Abhishek Sharma shined with a 12-ball 37

SRH's Abhishek Sharma entertains with 12-ball 37 versus CSK: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:17 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter Abhishek Sharma shined with a 12-ball 37 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday. Abhishek attacked CSK in SRH's run-chase to lay out a solid platform. Deepak Chahar dismissed him inside the powerplay. Abhishek is enjoying himself in IPL 2024 and this was another solid effort.

Abhishek strikes at a whopping 308.33

Abhishek struck at 308.33, smashing three fours and four sixes. He hit Mukesh Choudhary for three sixes and two fours in the 2nd over. Mukesh conceded 27 runs in that over. Abhishek then pounced upon Chahar, hitting the pacer for a six and a four in the 3rd over. However, Abhishek sliced a fuller length ball outside off towards backward point and was caught.

Over 160 runs in IPL 2024

Abhishek has been in fine form this season. He owns scores worth 32, 63, 29 and 37. In four matches, he has raced to 161 runs at 40.25. His strike rate is a staggering 217.57.

Abhishek is closing in on 1,000 IPL runs for SRH

Playing his 51st IPL match, Abhishek raced to 1,054 runs at an average of 24.51. His strike rate is 145.58. He owns five fifties in the cash-rich league. Abhishek, who has featured in 48 matches for SRH, is closing in on 1,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster has clocked 991 runs at 23.59. He surpassed 100 fours for SRH (101).

Key details about the SRH vs CSK match

CSK posted a score of 165/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube smashed an entertaining 45. In response, Abhishek and fellow opener Travis Head added 45 runs. Abhishek scored 37 in that partnership.

