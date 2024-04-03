Next Article

Sri Lanka won by 192 runs, defending 510 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka win 2nd Test, rout Bangladesh 2-0: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 12:54 pm Apr 03, 202412:54 pm

What's the story After five grueling days, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 192 runs to win the final Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The visitors successfully defended 510, bowling Bangladesh out for 318 on Day 5. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's unbeaten 81 went in vain. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara took four wickets for the visitors. SL went on to rout Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series.

Summary

A look at match summary

SL compiled 531 after electing to bat. Six SL batters crossed 50, but none of them converted it into a ton. In reply, Bangladesh perished for 178, with Asitha Fernando taking four wickets. Zakir Hasan scored a fifty but to no avail. SL declared for 157/7 in the second innings as Bangladesh showed fighting spirit. The managed 318 while chasing 511.

Mathews

A crucial second-inning knock from Mathews

Bangladesh did well to reduce SL to 78/5 in the second innings. However, Mathews batted with intent, scoring a 47-ball 56 (5 fours). This was his second Test fifty against Bangladesh as the tally also includes two tons. He now owns 720 runs against them at 55.38. Mathews, who slammed his 42nd Test half-century, has raced to 7,608 Test runs at 45.55 (100s: 3).

Mahmud

Maiden Test wicket; 50 scalps in FC cricket

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud starred for Bangladesh as he finished with 4/65 in 15 overs. He managed two wickets in SL's first innings. The youngster has now raced to 54 wickets across 17 First-Class matches at an average of around 28. This was his fourth FC four-wicket haul. The debutant completed 50 First-Class scalps with his maiden Test wicket.

Shakib

Shakib completes 4,500 Test runs

Shakib, who played his first Test in nearly a year, ended up scoring a 53-ball 36 in the final innings. He became the third Bangladesh batter to accomplish 4,500 Test runs (now 4,505 runs at 38.83). Against Sri Lanka, Shakib has raced to 662 runs in the format. Shakib, one of the best all-rounders, scored only 15(23) in the first innings.

Fernando

Fernando's four-fer in first innings

Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as Bangladesh were folded for 178 in their first innings. Shakib, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, and Khaled Ahmed were his scalps. Fernando, who went wicketless in the second innings, now has 45 wickets across 14 Tests at an average of 26.60. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

Century

1,184 runs without a century

Although SL racked up 531 in the first innings, no batter was able to reach three figures. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Dinesh Chandimal (59), skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70), and Kamindu Mendis (92*) slammed half-centuries. In fact, the entire match didn't see a century from any of the batters. A total of 1,184 runs were scored.

Series

SL's 11th Test series win over Bangladesh

As mentioned, Sri Lanka swept the two-match Test series 2-0. They won the series opener by 328 runs. The Lankans went on to win their 11th Test series against Bangladesh. SL have now won 20 out of 26 Tests against this oppoisition, with five Tests ending in draw. Bangladesh's only Test win over SL came in 2017.