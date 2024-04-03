Next Article

Mayank showed consistency with his sheer pace (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav stars with 3/14 versus RCB

By Rajdeep Saha 02:06 am Apr 03, 202402:06 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav was instrumental in his side's win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Mayank claimed figures worth 3/14 from his four overs as RCB were folded for 153 after LSG managed 181/5. Mayank is the first player in IPL history to win two Player-of-the-Match awards in his first two matches.

Bowling

Three quality dismissals for Mayank

Mayank outsmarted Maxwell with a 151 KMPH short of length delivery. The Aussie was rushed on the pull as Nicholas Pooran completed a catch. Next up, Mayank dismissed Cameron Green with a fast delivery as the latter ended up playing the wrong line. Rajat Patidar was Mayank's third victim. He was out while trying to play the pull shot.

Start

A brilliant start to his IPL campaign

Mayank made a breath-taking debut for LSG in Match 11 against the Punjab Kings recently. The youngster bowled one of the fastest spells by an Indian in the competition's history. Mayank delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2024 to Shikhar Dhawan (155.8 KMPH). He bowled a delivery at 156.7 KMPH against the RCB.

Mayank

Special feats for the special player

In the past two matches, Mayank has bowled eight overs, claiming six wickets for 41 runs. He is just one wicket behind Purple Cap holder Mustafizur Rahman, despite playing only twice. As per journalist Abhishek Mukherjee, all six of Mayank's wickets are top-order batters, including five Test cricketers. Mayank owns 29 dot balls out of 48, including 17 versus RCB.

Information

Special feat for Mayank

As per Cricbuzz, Mayank is now the sixth bowler in IPL history to claim three+ wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. He joins Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mauyank Markande, Kevin Cooper and Jofra Archer.

Information

Another massive record for Mayank

Mayank is the 4th-fastest player in IPL history in terms of fastest balls bowled. His speed of 156.7 KMPH is only behind Shaun Tait - 157.71 KMPH, Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 KMPH and Umran Malik - 157 KMPH. He surpassed Anrich Nortje - 156.2 KMPH.