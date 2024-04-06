Next Article

Kohli's century went in vain as RR beat RCB (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

RCB lose to RR despite Virat Kohli's 8th IPL century

By Rajdeep Saha 11:17 pm Apr 06, 202411:17 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals won their fourth successive match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 19 on Saturday in Jaipur. RCB posted 183/3 from 20 overs with Virat Kohli hammering an eighth IPL century. He managed 113*. In response, a century from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's fifty helped RR tame the RCB.

Here's the match summary

RCB added 125 runs for the opening wicket. Faf du Plessis scored 44 as Kohli hit a century. However, neither batter posted massive strike rates and this helped RR, who saw Yuzvendra Chahal finish with 2/34. Ravichandran Ashwin managed 0/28 from his four overs. RCB dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal early on but a mammoth stand between Buttler and Samson helped RR win.

7,500 runs for Kohli in IPL

During the course of his knock, Kohli became the first batter in IPL history with 7,500 runs. Kohli hit 113* from 72 balls (SR: 156.94). He smashed 12 fours and four sixes. Kohli owns 7,579 runs at 38.27 (SR: 130.62). Kohli has 52 half-centuries and a record eight tons in the cash-rich league. He owns 246 sixes and 672 fours.

Kohli scripts these partnership records

Kohli and du Plessis brought up their fifth 100-plus partnership for the opening wicket in IPL history. This was also the pair's sixth 100-plus stand for any wicket in the IPL. As per Cricbuzz, Kohli has been involved in 28 hundred-plus partnerships in the IPL (any wicket). He is two above David Warner (26 such stands).

Kohli becomes highest scorer versus RR in the IPL

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is now the highest run-scorer against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Kohli surpassed 700 runs versus RR (731 at 30.45), becoming the first to do so. He overtook Shikhar Dhawan, who owns 679 runs versus the Royals. Kohli smashed his maiden century against RR in the IPL. He also owns four fifties.

Third-highest centurion in T20 cricket

Kohli hit his ninth century in the T20 format overall. He is now only behind Chris Gayle (22 centuries) and Babar Azam (11 centuries). Kohli surpassed the likes of Warner, Aaron Finch and M Klinger (8 centuries each). Kohli has raced to 12,310 runs in the T20s at 41.87. In addition to nine tons, he owns 93 fifties. He has played 381 matches.

Kohli has been in top form this season

Kohli is the IPL 2024 season's top scorer. In five matches, the RCB supremo owns 316 runs at 105.33. His strike rate is 146.29. Kohli has clocked one ton and two fifties. Kohli owns the highest number of fours (29). Kohli hit 21 versus CSK in the opener. He registered scores worth 77 and 83* versus PBKS and KKR before slamming 22 versus LSG.

Chahal races to 195 IPL scalps

Chahal was excellent and claimed two crucial scalps. He has raced to 195 wickets in the premier competition at an average of 21.25. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2024 season. Chahal owns eight scalps at just 11.12.

4,000 IPL runs for Samson

Samson made his presence felt with a clutch 42-ball 69 (SR: 164.29). He smashed eight fours and two sixes. Making his 156th appearance in the IPL, Samson raced past 4,000 runs. He has raced to 4,069 runs at an average of 29.89. The RR skipper hammered his 22nd IPL fifty (100s: 3). He now owns 452 runs versus RCB at 21.52 (50s: 3).

Partnership records for Buttler and Samson

Buttler and Samson added 148 runs for the second wicket. It's the fourth-highest stand for RR in IPL history (any wicket). It's also the second-highest stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Buttler and Samson added their 3rd century-plus stand for RR.

Buttler shines in his 100th IPL appearance

Buttler became the first England player and the 63rd overall to complete 100 IPL matches. The dasher debuted with the Mumbai Indians in 2016 before switching to RR in the 2018 season. The senior Englishman completed 150 sixes in the IPL. He got to the mark with his first six against the RCB. Buttler owns 3,358 runs after 100 IPL matches.

Kohli scripts this unique fielding record

Kohli now holds the record for most catches in the IPL as a non-wicket-keeper. He owns 110 catches, going past Suresh Raina's tally of 109 catches. Among active cricketers, Rohit Sharma owns 99 catches.

Buttler hammers his sixth IPL century, equals Chris Gayle

Buttler hit a six for the winning runs versus the RCB. He also got to his ton. Buttler finished with 100* from 58 balls, slamming nine fours and four sixes (SR: 172.41). Buttler hit his sixth IPL century. He equalled the legendary Chris Gayle in terms of centuries in the cash-rich league (6 each).

Four straight wins for RR in IPL 2024

RR are the side to beat this season. They secured their fourth straight win on the bounce. RR's NRR is a stunning +1.120. Meanwhile, RCB have work to do. They suffered a fourth defeat from five matches.