Virat Kohli has the most runs in the IPL (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to complete 7,500 IPL runs

By Parth Dhall 08:14 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Star batter Virat Kohli has completed 7,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli reached the landmark while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals in Match 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Kohli, the tournament's leading run-scorer, became the first batter to touch the 7,500-run mark. He has been in sublime form of late.

Record

Kohli's stats in IPL

As mentioned, Kohli is the only batter with 7,500 runs in the IPL. He reached this mark in his 242nd encounter. Kohli now has over 7,500 runs at an average of more than 37. The tally includes a strike rate of over 130.29. Kohli has 52 half-centuries and a record seven tons in the cash-rich league.

Form

Kohli in IPL 2024

Kohli is off to a formidable start this season. Although the RCB have lost three of their four encounters, Kohli has shined. He smashed 21 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener. The RCB batter then leveled up, having slammed 77 and 83* against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli, in his previous encounter, managed 22 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

T20s

Over 12,000 runs in T20s

Kohli recently became the first Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now owns over 12,200 runs in the 20-over format. Overall, he is the fifth-highest run-getter in the 20-over format. Kohli is the only player to have represented only one franchise since the inaugural edition (RCB, 2008).