WTC 2023-25: SL surpass Pakistan; Bangladesh drop to seventh spot

By Parth Dhall 02:16 pm Apr 03, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 192 runs in the 2nd and final Test in Chattogram on April 3 The visitors successfully defended 510, bowling Bangladesh out for 318 on Day 5. With this win, SL have overtaken Pakistan to claim fourth spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have slipped to seventh spot.

A look at match summary

SL compiled 531 after electing to bat. Six SL batters crossed 50, but none of them converted it into a ton. In reply, Bangladesh perished for 178, with Asitha Fernando taking four wickets. Zakir Hasan scored a fifty but to no avail. SL declared for 157/7 in the second innings as Bangladesh showed fighting spirit. The managed 318 while chasing 511.

SL go past Pakistan

Sri Lanka suffered a 0-2 defeat against Pakistan in their previous series in the 2023-25 WTC cyle. With a 2-0 win series over Bangladesh, the Lankans have climbed to fourth position with a points percentage of 50 (24 points). Sri Lanka have gone past Pakistan, who are now fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 36.66 (22 points).

What about Bangladesh?

As mentioned, Bangladesh have slipped to seventh spot on the WTC points table. They share this position with South Africa. Notably, both sides have accumulated a points percentage of 25 along with 12 points. Only England (17.5) are behind them.

India lead WTC standings

India, who thrashed England 4-1 at home earlier this year, continue to top the WTC standings (Points percentage: 68.51). They have now won six of their nine matches in the current cycle (L2, D1). Australia retain their second spot with a 62.50 points percentage, having routed New Zealand 2-0. Meanwhile, third-placed NZ now have 36 points and a points percentage of 50.

WTC standings: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.