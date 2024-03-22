Next Article

This was overall his 14th First-Class century

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis registers his maiden Test hundred: Stats

What's the story Young Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has brought up his maiden hundred in Test cricket. The 25-year-old touched the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the series opener against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Notably, Mendis is standing in just his second Test and the first one in nearly 20 months. He showcased remarkable character and his team out of trouble. Here we present his stats.

A brilliant hand from Kamindu

The Lankans were reeling at 57/5 when Kamindu arrived in the middle and joined his skipper Dhananjaya de Silva. The duo rescued the visitors with a 202-run stand. Both batters played with remarkable intent as SL gathered runs at a brisk rate. Meanwhile, Kamindu was dismissed right after getting his hundred. He scored a fiery 127-ball 102 (11 fours, 3 sixes).

Brilliant start to Test career

As Kamindu scored 61 on his Test debut against Australia in July 2022, he has now breached the 50-run mark in his first two innings in the format. This was overall his 14th First-Class century as he has now raced past 3,899 runs, averaging a brilliant 61-plus (50s: 20). The tally includes 28 wickets at 34.39 (5W: 1).

Historic stand between Kamindu and de Silva

As mentioned, de Silva and Kamindu added 202 runs to power SL past 250. They became the first visiting pair to record a double-century stand for the sixth wicket or lower in Bangladesh (Tests). The previous-highest stand in this regard also belongs to an SL pair as Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal added 199 runs for the sixth wicket in Mirpur (2022).