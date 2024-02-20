In the video, Virat Kohli is seen talking about earning money from an app

Deepfake video shows Virat Kohli promoting betting app: Watch here

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:12 pm Feb 20, 202412:12 pm

What's the story A deepfake video of Virat Kohli is doing the rounds on the internet, where he seemingly endorses an illegal betting company. The video is a manipulated version of Kohli's interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel. In the video, Kohli appears to encourage illegal betting through a specific app, claiming to have made a profit of Rs. 81,000 from a mere Rs. 1,000 investment.

Take a look at the deepfake video

Kohli's fake video flagged by social media users

Upon realising the fake video, many social media users flagged it in order to prevent it from influencing gullible minds. This incident comes after a similar deepfake video featuring Sachin Tendulkar went viral. Tendulkar's video promoted a gaming cum betting app, mentioning that his daughter earns substantial amounts by using that app.

How to stay protected from deepfakes

Identifying deepfakes and other AI-generated video forgeries, requires keen observation. Focus on subtle inconsistencies around the eyes and mouth, like unnatural movements or lack of expression detail. Incongruities in lighting, shadows, or audio quality can also raise red flags. Cross-check the content with the individual's known beliefs and values: does it seem out of character or fabricated? Maintaining a critical eye and understanding these telltale signs empowers you to effectively identify and report deepfakes, safeguarding yourself and others from misinformation.