Feb 08, 2024

What's the story In a huge achievement, Pearl Kapur, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, has become India's youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9.129 crore). Kapur is the founder and CEO of Zyber 365, a Web3 start-up that reached unicorn status in just three months - a record-breaking achievement for both India and Asia. Zyber 365 Technologies Ltd (UK) is primarily owned by Kapur, who holds 90% of the shares.

Profile

A look at Kapur's work history

Kapur is an MSC Investment Banking graduate from Queen Mary University of London. Prior to Zyber 365, he served as a financial advisor at AMPM Store, and as a business advisor for Antier Solutions. He also went on to establish Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2022. Kapur envisions a future where aggregating AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity, with sustainable practices, will create a solution that empowers the masses and lead to "Globalization 3.0."

Funds

Zyber 365 has raised $100 million in Series A funding

Zyber 365, co-founded by Kapur and fellow Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Vaghela, is revolutionizing the tech world with its "EVM Compatible Web3 Layer 1" Proof of Authority (PoA) sustainable chain. The company's leadership includes CTO Soneshwar Singh and CFO Samiraj Singh. To note, the firm has raised $100 million in Series A funding, with 8.3% of the investment coming from Sram & Mram Group (an agrarian company). This values the start-up at $1.2 billion (around Rs. 9,840 crore).

Target

What are Zyber 365's goals?

Zyber 365's platform, built on the PoA consensus mechanism, focuses on security, sustainability, and energy efficiency- aligning with the United Nations SDG Goals. The company will soon introduce a native token to support its ecosystem. This will include the "EVM Compatible Layer 1 (PoA)" sustainable chain solution with Mainnet (a blockchain protocol). It is expected to go live by the end of May this year.

Business

Ambitious plans and strategic partnerships

Although headquartered in the UK, Zyber 365 wants to make India the main hub of its operations. The company has ambitious projects in the pipeline, such as AI Cashless Stores at Pumps and a non-custodial DeFi wallet. The recent investments by Sram & Mram Group, includes a $3.64 billion semiconductor fabrication factory here, and a $100 million investment in SpiceXpress's air cargo business. These highlight the dynamic landscape of Zyber 365's strategic partnerships and the group's dedication to cutting-edge ventures.