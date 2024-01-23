Elon Musk calls for UNSC reforms, supports India's permanent membership

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:26 pm Jan 23, 202412:26 pm

Elon Musk said there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies at some point

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, recently voiced his opinion on the need for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, calling India's lack of a permanent seat "absurd." In a post on X, Musk said: "There needs to be a revision of the UN bodies at some point. The issue is that those with too much power don't want to give it up. It's absurd that India, the most populous country on Earth, doesn't have a permanent seat on the Security Council."

UN Secretary General laments lack of African representation

The Tesla CEO also said: "In my opinion, Africa should also have a permanent seat collectively." Musk's comments followed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing his disappointment over the absence of any African nation as a permanent member of the Security Council. Guterres had said: "How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" He added, "Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago."

Venture capitalist suggests dismantling UN for new leadership

In response to Guterres' post, American-born Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg suggested including India in the conversation. Eisenberg even proposed dismantling the UN and rebuilding it with "real leadership." Musk agreed with the idea, stressing the need for revising the UN body. The UNSC, responsible for maintaining global peace and security, consists of 15 members: five permanent members with veto power—the United States, United Kingdom, China, France, and Russia—and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.